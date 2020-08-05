(LEAD) Jeju Air's losses deepen in Q2 on one-off costs
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Wednesday its second-quarter net losses deepened due to one-off costs amid the impact of the new coronavirus on the airline industry.
Net losses widened to 83.15 billion won (US$70 million) in the April-June quarter from 29.48 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The advance payment worth 11.95 billion won for the acquisition of Eastar Jet was reflected as one-off costs in the quarterly bottom line," the filing said.
Last month, Jeju Air scrapped the deal to take over Eastar due to rising COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainties.
Operating losses also widened to 84.73 billion won in the second quarter from 27.44 billion won a year ago. Sales plunged 89 percent to 36.04 billion won from 312.95 billion won during the same period.
