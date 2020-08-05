Nat'l football team launches branded face masks
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Face masks for protection against transmission of COVID-19 bearing the insignia of South Korea's national football team went on sale on Wednesday.
The protective masks come in four different designs, according to the Korea Football Association (KFA). Two feature the team's home and away uniform patterns of red trigrams and tiger-like stripes. Another two are inspired by the Korean football's classic colors of navy blue and red.
They are anti-bacterial gear for everyday use and are reusable, the KFA added.
The masks are priced at 4,900 won (US$4.12) each and are available at the KFA's official online store (www.kfamdmall.com).
The KFA said players will wear the masks at the special tune-up matches between the men's senior national football team and the under-23 national squad in September.
