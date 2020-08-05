Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NU'EST #K-pop

Boy band NU'EST to release second Japanese album in October

16:42 August 05, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy band NU'EST plans to drop its second Japanese album later this year, the group's management agency said Wednesday.

The five-piece boy band will release "Drive," a follow-up to their 2015 Japanese studio album "Bridge the World," on Oct 7, according to Pledis Entertainment.

The new album will be fronted by an original Japanese song of the same title. The lead song, according to Pledis, is a medium-tempo number with a "mature atmosphere."

The album will also carry several hits that were previously released in South Korea, including "Call Me Back," "Love Me" and "I'm In Trouble," Pledis said.

Having debuted in 2012 with the single "Face," the five-piece boy band has put out one studio album and eight EPs in South Korea, with the most recent EP being "The Nocturne," released in May.

A file publicity photo of K-pop group NU'EST provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK