Trump says N.K. would seek talks if election was not near

"If we didn't have an election right now, two things would happen," he said in an interview with Fox News. "Number one, our stock market would be even higher and it's already setting some records. And the other thing is Iran, China, everybody, will be at the table the first day, within 24 hours, wanting to make a deal, including North Korea, where, by the way, if Hillary Clinton got in, you would have been in a war right now with -- a long time, maybe it would be over and maybe it wouldn't, but you'd be in a war with North Korea."