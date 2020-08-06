Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to push forward home supply plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-TV reporter indicted in blackmail case, conspiracy with prosecutor not found (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't mulls modifying 'jeonse' rules (Donga llbo)

-- Beirut blast, over 100 deaths (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Home supply plan, only rosy picture for gov't (Segye Times)

-- Gov't mulls placing cap on 'jeonse,' rent prices (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Some of Moon's land not used for farming even if it is supposed to be (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Beirut blast: over 100 deaths and 4,000 injured (Hankyoreh)

-- Beirut blast: over 100 deaths, controversy over whether accident or terrorism (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't denies Seoul's proposal to build 10,000 housing units (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't proposes to newly build 130,000 houses, but 50,000 of them not plausible (Korea Economic Daily)

