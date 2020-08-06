Go to Contents
07:08 August 06, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to push forward home supply plan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-TV reporter indicted in blackmail case, conspiracy with prosecutor not found (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't mulls modifying 'jeonse' rules (Donga llbo)
-- Beirut blast, over 100 deaths (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Home supply plan, only rosy picture for gov't (Segye Times)
-- Gov't mulls placing cap on 'jeonse,' rent prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Some of Moon's land not used for farming even if it is supposed to be (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Beirut blast: over 100 deaths and 4,000 injured (Hankyoreh)
-- Beirut blast: over 100 deaths, controversy over whether accident or terrorism (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't denies Seoul's proposal to build 10,000 housing units (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't proposes to newly build 130,000 houses, but 50,000 of them not plausible (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rich buyers warned by finance minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- COVID-19, rain dampen summer vacation season (Korea Herald)
-- Massive Beirut explosions kill at least 100, hurt thousands (Korea Times)
(END)

