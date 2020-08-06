Kakao Q2 net profit up 368.6 pct. to 145.2 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 145.2 billion won (US$ 122.2 million), up 368.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 141.7 percent on-year to 97.8 billion won. Sales increased 30 percent to 952.9 billion won.
The operating profit was 1.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
