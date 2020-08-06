Mirae Asset Daewoo Q2 net profit up 38.6 pct. to 304.1 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Daewoo Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 304.1 billion won (US$ 255.8 million), up 38.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 387.1 billion won, up 47.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 62.2 percent to 1.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 34.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)