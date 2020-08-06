(LEAD) SK Telecom Q2 net surges on increased equity gains, rise in 5G users
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top mobile carrier, said Thursday its second-quarter net income jumped 66.8 percent from a year earlier due to increased equity gains and improved mobile business.
Net income reached 432.2 billion won (US$365.1 million) in the April-June period, compared with 259.1 billion won the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales came to 4.6 trillion won in the second quarter, up 3.7 percent from the previous year.
SK Telecom said a strong performance from its chipmaking affiliate SK hynix Inc. improved its bottom line.
Equity gains totaled 267 billion won in the second quarter, compared with 136.1 billion won a year earlier, according to the company.
SK Telecom holds a 20 percent stake in the chipmaker, which reported last month that net income more than doubled on-year in the second quarter.
The mobile carrier said its mobile network business recorded improved sales despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales from its mobile network business reached 2.94 trillion won in the second quarter, up 3.2 percent from a year earlier, thanks to a rise in 5G subscribers.
The carrier had 3.35 million 5G subscriptions in the April-June period, up 700,000 from the previous quarter, it said.
