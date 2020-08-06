Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun reportedly to join starting rotation
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun will join the starting rotation to fill a vacancy from an injury on the virus-hit Major League team, St. Louis media reported on Wednesday (local time).
They said the left-hander serving as the closer will replace Carlos Martinez, who is on the injured list, in the Cardinals' rotation, citing manager Mike Shildt.
Before being named as the closer last month, Kim was one of the candidates to win a spot in the five-man rotation in both spring and summer camps. Kim was an MVP-winning starter in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for 13 years and has zero career regular-season saves.
During his first Big League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 14, the South Korean pitcher earned a save to seal the team's 5-4 victory.
Shildt said the team's five starters are Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Kim and Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Based on the manager's naming order, Kim is expected to make his first big-league start next Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cardinals, in third place in the National League Central with a 2-3 record, have been struggling to make up a roster because of injuries and COVID-19 infections.
Last week, starter Miles Mikolas was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn flexor tendon. And seven players including catcher Yadier Molina were sidelined by positive coronavirus tests.
After five days quarantined in Milwaukee due to the COVID-19 cases within the team, the Cardinals were cleared to go ahead with their schedule from Wednesday.
They will take on the Chicago Cubs from Friday-Sunday at home, their first regular season games since July 29.
