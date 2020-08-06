Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Lebanon explosion #damage

Two S. Koreans suffer minor property damage in Lebanon explosion: Seoul ministry

09:47 August 06, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The homes of two South Koreans in Beirut were damaged in the massive deadly blast in the Lebanese city that killed at least 135 people and injured over 5,000, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

"We have found that two of our nationals suffered partial damage to their houses," the ministry said, adding that no South Korean casualties have been reported so far.

The South Korean Embassy in Lebanon is mobilizing all available resources to find out if any other Koreans have been hurt or suffered damage, it said.

Tuesday's explosion in a waterfront warehouse occurred after large amounts of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive fertilizer, caught fire, according to news reports.

About 140 South Korean citizens are currently in the country. There are also about 280 South Korean troops deployed to conduct U.N. peacekeeping operations there.

This EPA photo shows the destroyed Beirut Port in the aftermath of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug. 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK