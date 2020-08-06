KT&G Q2 net profit down 9.6 pct. to 293.5 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 293.5 billion won (US$ 248 million), down 9.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 394.7 billion won, down 1.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 4.8 percent to 1.31 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)