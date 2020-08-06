Opposition party narrows gaps with ruling party to below 1 pct in poll
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main opposition United Future Party (UFP) posted its highest-ever approval rating this week, narrowing the gap with the ruling party to less than 1 percent for the first time, a survey showed Thursday.
Support for both President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) dropped apparently due to controversial real estate policies and growing tensions with the prosecution leadership, Realmeter, the pollster that conducted the survey, said.
The poll canvassed 1,510 people aged 18 or older nationwide from Monday to Wednesday.
The UFP's approval rating stood at 34.8 percent, up 3.1 percentage points from last week. It is the highest the conservative party has seen since its foundation in February.
The DP's support dropped 2.7 points to 35.6 percent, closing the gap between the two parties to 0.8 point, the smallest since February. The difference is within the margin of error of 2.5 points.
Notably, the UFP outperformed the DP by 37.1 to 34.9 in Seoul, where the liberal ruling party has traditionally made a strong showing in elections.
The survey showed the ruling party also lost support among women and voters in their 30s, while the opposition party gained, especially among women and centrist voters.
Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in's approval rating slid 1.9 points to 44.5 percent, while his disapproval rating rose 2.2 points to 51.6 percent.
