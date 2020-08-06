Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Deliver Us From Evil #box office

Korean crime thriller dominates box office on opening day

15:17 August 06, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- "Deliver Us From Evil," a homegrown film, debuted at No. 1 at the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.

The crime action thriller starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae attracted 344,922 moviegoers nationwide Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). The film accounted for 77.2 percent of all ticket sales revenue for the day.

Directed by Hong Won-chan, the film follows the story of In-nam, an assassin played by Hwang who becomes embroiled in unexpected incidents as Ray, played by Lee, pursues him to avenge his dead brother.

The political action film "Steel Rain 2: Summit" came in second, drawing 52,204 attendees, with the number of accumulative viewers reaching 1.29 million.

The South Korean zombie blockbuster "Peninsula," sequel to 2016's top grossing film "Train to Busan," finished third, with 25,506 viewers. The film's combined attendees reached 3.57 million.

A still image from the action thriller "Deliver Us From Evil" provided by CJ Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK