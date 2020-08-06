Korean crime thriller dominates box office on opening day
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- "Deliver Us From Evil," a homegrown film, debuted at No. 1 at the South Korean box office on its opening day, data showed Thursday.
The crime action thriller starring Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae attracted 344,922 moviegoers nationwide Wednesday, according to data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). The film accounted for 77.2 percent of all ticket sales revenue for the day.
Directed by Hong Won-chan, the film follows the story of In-nam, an assassin played by Hwang who becomes embroiled in unexpected incidents as Ray, played by Lee, pursues him to avenge his dead brother.
The political action film "Steel Rain 2: Summit" came in second, drawing 52,204 attendees, with the number of accumulative viewers reaching 1.29 million.
The South Korean zombie blockbuster "Peninsula," sequel to 2016's top grossing film "Train to Busan," finished third, with 25,506 viewers. The film's combined attendees reached 3.57 million.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)