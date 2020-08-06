BGF Retail Q2 net profit down 27.9 pct. to 33.1 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 33.1 billion won (US$ 28 million), down 27.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 27 percent on-year to 44.5 billion won. Revenue increased 2.1 percent to 1.54 trillion won.
The operating profit was 9.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)