Lotte Shopping turns to loss in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 199 billion won (US$ 168.1 million), swinging from a profit of 76.9 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 98.5 percent on-year to 1.4 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.2 percent to 4.04 trillion won.
The operating profit was 169.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
