BGF Q2 net profit down 28.5 pct. to 8.8 bln won
15:41 August 06, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- BGF Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 8.8 billion won (US$ 7.4 million), down 28.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 5.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 9.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 15 percent to 55.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
