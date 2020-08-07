Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases fall back to 20 as local cases return to single digit
SEOUL -- South Korea's new virus cases fell sharply on Friday as local infections grew again in a single-digit figure. But new cluster infections at restaurants and churches are still straining the country's anti-virus fight.
The country added 20 cases, including nine local infections, raising the total caseload to 14,519, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader visits flood-damaged village, orders release of reserve grain for victims
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-damaged village in North Hwanghae Province after recent heavy rains left more than 900 homes inundated or destroyed there, state media said Friday.
During the visit to the Taechong-ri aArea of Unpha County, Kim ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to the flood victims and facilitate the use of necessary supplies, such as cement, in rebuilding the damaged sites, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Trainee doctors launch strike in protest over medical workforce reform
SEOUL -- Trainee doctors at hospitals on Friday launched a one-day strike in protest of the government's medical workforce reform plan, causing concerns about potential inconvenience for patients using general hospitals nationwide.
But there was no disruption in medical services, as major general hospitals in Seoul mobilized alternative health workers in advance.
-----------------
S. Korea to lift restrictions on arrivals from China's Hubei from Monday
SEOUL -- South Korea will lift restrictions on arrivals from the Chinese province of Hubei, believed to be the epicenter of COVID-19 outbreaks, starting Monday as virus cases have eased there and China has relaxed entry restrictions for South Korean nationals, health authorities said Friday.
Since Feb. 4, South Korea has imposed entry bans on foreigners who visited or traveled to Hubei province in the preceding two weeks and holders of visas issued by Hubei authorities.
-----------------
(LEAD) Japanese company appeals S. Korean court's decision on asset seizure
DAEGU -- A Japanese company has appealed a South Korean court's ruling to seize its assets in the country to compensate victims of wartime forced labor in a move expected to worsen tensions between the two countries.
Nippon Steel Corp. has submitted an immediate complaint against the court's decision to seize some of its stake in PNR, a joint venture established with Korea's top steelmaker, POSCO, the Daegu District Court in the southeastern city of Daegu said Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S. State Department lowers travel advisory for Daegu after improvement in COVID-19
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday lowered its travel advisory for Daegu, placing all of South Korea under the second-highest tier of "reconsider travel" due to COVID-19.
Daegu was placed under the highest tier, "do not travel," in late February following a large outbreak of the disease in the city and its neighboring regions. The country had been put under "reconsider travel" several days earlier.
-----------------
Week of heavy rain in central region displaces 2,500 people
SEOUL -- Unusually intense rainfall for the past week has displaced some 2,500 people in the central region, the national disaster control center said Friday.
Torrents have left 10 people dead and 17 missing, and wrecked havoc on 6,162 buildings, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said, adding 60 percent of the damage has been repaired so far.
-----------------
S. Korea unveils prototype of advanced AESA radar for indigenous fighter jet
SEOUL -- South Korea has produced a prototype of an advanced radar system for its indigenous fighter jet under development, the arms procurement agency said Friday.
The active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system has been under development since 2016 by the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) as a key part of the envisioned KF-X fighter aircraft.
-----------------
Manufacturers' Q2 domestic supply dips on coronavirus
SEJONG -- South Korean manufacturers' domestic supply dropped nearly 5 percent in the second quarter of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Friday.
The manufacturing domestic supply index declined 4.6 percent on-year to 101.3 during the April-June period, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
