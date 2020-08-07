U.S. State Department lowers travel advisory for Daegu after improvement in COVID-19 conditions
06:01 August 07, 2020
WASHINGTON, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday lowered its travel advisory for Daegu, placing all of South Korea under the second-highest tier of "reconsider travel."
Daegu had been placed under the highest tier, "do not travel," following an outbreak of COVID-19 in the city early this year.
"South Korea has resumed most transportation options, (including airport operations and re-opening of borders) and business operations (including day cares and schools)," the department said on its website. "Other improved conditions have been reported within South Korea."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword