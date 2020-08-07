N.K. leader inspects flood damage in North Hwanghae Province
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a flood-damaged village in North Hwanghae Province after heavy rains left more than 800 homes inundated or destroyed there, state media said Friday.
After visiting the site, Kim ordered officials to send his special stock of grain to people suffering from the flood and facilitate the use of necessary supplies such as cement in rebuilding the damaged sites, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Nearly 730 homes and 600 hectares of rice fields have been flooded and 179 homes destroyed as heavy rainfall pounded the country for days, but no casualties were reported, it added.
Earlier, the North issued special heavy rain warnings for Pyongan, Hwanghae and Jagang provinces, as well as Kaesong and other parts of the country.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)