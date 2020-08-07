NHN Q2 net income up 7.8 pct. to 18.7 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- NHN Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 18.7 billion won (US$ 15.8 million), up 7.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 26.5 billion won, up 4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.6 percent to 405.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
