LG Uplus Q2 net profit up 52.9 pct. to 150.6 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 150.6 billion won (US$ 127.2 million), up 52.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 239.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 150.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.1 percent to 3.27 trillion won.
The operating profit was 12.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
