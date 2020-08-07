CJ Logistics Q2 net income up 105.4 pct. to 36.2 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 36.2 billion won (US$ 30.6 million), up 105.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 16.8 percent on-year to 83.9 billion won. Sales increased 4.5 percent to 2.64 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
