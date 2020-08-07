Orion Q2 net income up 78.3 pct. to 65.7 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Orion Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 65.7 billion won (US$ 55.3 million), up 78.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 71 percent on-year to 86.2 billion won. Sales increased 17.3 percent to 515.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
