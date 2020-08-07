Six senior presidential aides offer to resign: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's chief of presidential staff and five other senior aides offered to resign on Friday, taking responsibility for recent management of administration, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.
The officials include Presidential Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and all five members of Noh's team that covers state affairs, public affairs, public communication, personnel matters and civic society.
"They are offering to resign to take overall responsibility for recent situations," said a high-ranking presidential official who is familiar with the matter.
Asked if the "recent situation" referred to the public criticism over what many people believed to be a failed real estate policy, the official did not provide a direct answer.
The official added that Moon will decide whether to accept their offers.
