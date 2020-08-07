Lotte Chemical Q2 net profit down 88.7 pct. to 30.7 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chemical Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 30.7 billion won (US$ 25.8 million), down 88.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 32.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 347.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 32.1 percent to 2.68 trillion won.
The operating profit was 47.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
