Foreigners turn net buyers of S. Korean stocks in July
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors turned net buyers of South Korean stocks in July after five months of selling spree, data showed Monday.
Foreigners bought a net 582 billion won (US$490 million) worth of local stocks in July, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
British investors net purchased 800 billion won worth of stocks, while American investors sold a net 1.2 trillion won worth of stocks last month, according to the FSS.
As of end-July, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 583.5 trillion won, accounting for 30.8 percent of South Korea's market capitalization.
By country, investors from the United States held 243.1 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 41.7 percent of the total held by offshore investors, followed by those from Britain with 7.5 percent and Luxembourg with 6.5 percent.
Foreigners also bought a net 2.23 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a seventh straight month. Their bond holdings hit a record high of 150.2 trillion won, or 7.5 percent of the total, as of end-July, the data showed.
