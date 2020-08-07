YG Entertainment's K-pop group TREASURE officially debuts

"It took us a long time to deliver to fans music we consider much cooler. Rather than being impatient or anxious, we became more driven to prepare more thoroughly and have much stronger goals," TREASURE member Doyoung said at a press conference held at the CGV theater in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo Ward. The event was held hours ahead of the digital release of "The First Step: Chapter One," the team's debut single album, at 6 p.m.

