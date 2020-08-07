Kumho Petro Chemical Q2 net income down 13.4 pct. to 99.8 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 99.8 billion won (US$ 84.2 million), down 13.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 13 percent on-year to 120.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 20.6 percent to 1.02 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
