CJ CGV remains in red in Q2
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 174.9 billion won (US$ 147.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 130.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 23.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 91.4 percent to 41.6 billion won.
The operating loss was 5.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
