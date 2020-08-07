Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

CJ CGV remains in red in Q2

16:07 August 07, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 174.9 billion won (US$ 147.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 130.5 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 23.5 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 91.4 percent to 41.6 billion won.

The operating loss was 5.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK