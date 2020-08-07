SK Chemicals Q2 net profit up 1832.7 pct. to 239.3 bln won
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 239.3 billion won (US$ 202 million), up 1832.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 30.4 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 24.1 percent to 288.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 13.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)