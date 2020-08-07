Reports on coronavirus rule breaches at PC cafes sharply increase
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The government received more than 1,000 reports on violations of COVID-19 rules involving PC cafes in July, health officials said Friday.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters announced that a total of 1,779 cases of breaching sanitation and distancing rules were reported in the month when the summer holiday season started.
Of them, 1,101, or 61.9 percent, were linked to PC cafes, with reports more than doubling from 149 during the first week to 321 during the fifth week.
Reports involving restaurants and cafes numbered 198, or 11.1 percent, increasing from 25 during the first week to 53 during the last week.
Health authorities urged students to wear face masks indoors and refrain from visiting enclosed spaces such as PC cafes and coin-operated singing rooms.
As of Thursday, a total of 2,248 violation reports have been filed, and corresponding measures have been taken on 1,780 of them, the disease control office said.
The nation on Friday reported 20 more confirmed cases, including nine local infections, raising the total caseload to 14,519.
