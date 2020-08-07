Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday
Moon's chief of staff, five senior aides offer to resign
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and all five senior secretaries of his team offered to resign on Friday, taking responsibility for recent management of administration, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.
The five are Kang Gi-jung for political affairs, Yoon Do-han for public communication, Kim Jo-won for civil affairs, Kim Geo-sung for civil society, Kim Oe-sook for personnel management.
-----------------
Gallup poll shows ruling party's lead over main opposition narrows to 12 pct points
SEOUL -- The ruling party's lead over the main opposition party in public opinion narrowed down to 12 percentage points this week amid growing public discontent over the policy direction of the ruling party, a recent poll showed Friday.
According to the survey by Gallup Korea, conducted on 1,000 people aged 18 or above from Tuesday to Thursday, 37 percent of the respondents expressed support for the Democratic Party (DP), while 25 percent supported the United Future Party (UFP).
-----------------
S. Korea unveils prototype of advanced AESA radar for indigenous fighter jet
SEOUL -- South Korea has produced a prototype of an advanced radar system for its indigenous fighter jet under development, the arms procurement agency said Friday.
The active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system has been under development since 2016 by the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) as a key part of the envisioned KF-X fighter aircraft.
------------------
Seoul stocks bask in week-long gain to hit nearly 2-year high on stimulus hope
SEOUL -- South Korean shares extended gains to a fifth session on Friday, as expectations for a U.S. stimulus package underpinned investor sentiment. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 9.06 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 2,351.67. The reading marks the highest since Sept. 27, 2018.
-------------------
New BTS documentary film to hit theaters next month
SEOUL -- A new feature-length documentary film on K-pop group BTS will hit theaters next month in South Korea and around the world, the country's leading theater chain CGV announced Friday.
"Break The Silence: the Movie" will be released on Sept. 10 exclusively at CGV theaters in South Korea, the theater chain said.
------------------
Unification minister visits dam on inter-Korean river to check damages
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Friday visited a dam on the inter-Korean river, his office said, in an effort to check flood damage after North Korea released water from its border dam without prior notice.
Earlier this week, the North partially opened the floodgates of Hwanggang Dam on the western inter-Korean border and sent water into the Imjin River, a move that put authorities here on alert against a potential rise in water levels.
-------------------
Last-place football club names new head coach
SEOUL -- Incheon United FC, the bottom club in the top division South Korean football league, named a new head coach Friday.
The K League 1 club said former Jeju United coach Jo Sung-hwan will take the helm of the team until the 2021 season. But it did not disclose financial terms of the contract.
-------------------
Korean Air, Asiana swing to black in Q2 on cargo demand
SEOUL -- South Korea's two full-service carriers delivered earnings surprises, bucking market forecasts of an extended slump amid the pandemic as they focused on carrying more cargo to offset lower passenger demand amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
In the April-June quarter, Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. turned around in terms of net profit and operating profit, faring better than their global peers, such as American Airlines Group Inc., which posted a net loss of US$3.4 billion in the second quarter.
