Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:39 August 08, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- President Moon's top Cheong Wa Dae aides offer to resign amid public outcry over major policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential chief of staff, four senior secretaries tender their resignations for fierce public backlash against housing market policy (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. says GSOMIA is important to U.S., sends message for S. Korea not to terminate it (Donga llbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae secretaries with two houses or more offer to resign (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't declares heavy rain-hit Chungju, Cheorwon and five other areas as special disaster zones (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae aides fuel public uproar over soaring housing prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Public anger over real estate policy simmers, top presidential aides offer to resign (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's confidants installed in major prosecution service posts (Hankyoreh)
-- Six senior Cheong Wa Dae officials tender their resignations in bid to mollify infuriated people (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trainee doctors stage street rally against plan to increase number of medical school students (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Trump mentions LG, Samsung to tout his 'America First' drive (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

