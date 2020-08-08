(LEAD) S. Korea reports 43 new coronavirus cases; community infections around Seoul continue
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases linked with community infections have jumped to the highest level in more than two weeks, all reported in Seoul and nearby capital regions, according to health authorities Saturday.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced that it has confirmed 43 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, including 30 via local spread. It marks the highest daily number of community infections in 16 days.
Sixteen infections were confirmed in Seoul, 12 in Gyeonggi Province and two in Incheon. Many cases were tied to church gatherings in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul.
The other cases were found among arrivals from abroad -- five South Korean nationals and eight foreigners.
The total caseload rose to 14,562, with the number of deaths rising by one to 304.
The KCDC makes public an update of COVID-19 cases in South Korea around 10 a.m. every day.
On Friday, it reported 20 additional infections.
