Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Major southwestern river overflows, local residents evacuated

12:10 August 08, 2020

GURYE, South Korea, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A major river running through the southwestern region of South Korea overflowed in some places Saturday due to torrential rains, forcing some local residents to evacuate.

Two days of downpours caused the flooding of the Seomjin River in Gokseong and Gurye counties, both located in South Jeolla Province. As vast swathes of farmland and houses were inundated, local authorities said they have ordered residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately.

The Seomjin River is on the verge of overflowing in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Aug. 8, 2020, in this photo provided by the Gurye county office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK