S. Korea provides emergency relief items to explosion-hit Lebanon
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military unit based in Lebanon provided emergency relief items to the Middle Eastern country on Saturday to help recovery from a recent deadly explosion, Seoul's defense ministry said.
A total of 6,000 sets of medical supplies and other relief items were handed over by the Dongmyung Unit to Lebanese military authorities, the ministry said, adding that 4,000 more packages will be delivered soon.
If the Lebanese government makes a request, the South Korean unit will proactively review additional support, including equipment and other supplies for recovery, according to the military.
The 280-strong Dongmyung unit, based in the southern city of Tyre, close to the border with Israel, has been operating as part of the U.N. Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) since 2007.
The South Korean government also plans to provide US$1 million worth of emergency relief aid to Lebanon, according to the foreign ministry.
Tuesday's blast at a waterfront warehouse in Beirut killed more than 150 people and wounded thousands others, according to news reports.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)