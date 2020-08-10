Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecutors to reshuffle middle-ranking officials & organization in late August (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Typhoon adds to worst annual rainy season (Kookmin Daily)

-- Heavy rains leave at least 13 dead, 3 missing in southern parts of S. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Worst-ever floods ... typhoon approaches Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Rent system turns rapidly on monthly basis (Segye Times)

-- Typhoon worsens 47-day-long annual wet spell (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon likely to accept his chief secretary's resignation as early as Monday (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Torrential rains pound southern parts of S. Korea for 3 days (Hankyoreh)

-- Justice minister to accelerate reorganization of prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Rental deposits sharply rise in greater Seoul metropolitan area (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Retail investors flock to stock market from property market (Korea Economic Daily)

