(2nd LD) Typhoon Jangmi to land at S. Korea's southern coast at 3 p.m.

14:18 August 10, 2020

(ATTN: UPDATES headline, lead, first seven paras with details, photos)

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Jangmi, the season's fifth typhoon, was forecast to land on South Korea's southern coast at 3 p.m. Monday, keeping the country on alert over possible damage following the deadly downpours that recently battered its central region.

The typhoon was traveling northeastward at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour at seas some 121 kilometers southeast of Jeju as of 11 a.m.

It was forecast to move away from the country toward the East Sea at around 6 p.m. after arriving on the southern coastal area near Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province and passing through the inner province area, as well as the port city of Pohang, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Heavy rain was forecast for parts of Gyeongsang, North Chungcheong provinces and Gangwon Province, the weather agency said, advising people to stay safe from strong winds and heavy rain on Monday.

An electronic board at Jeju International Airport in Jeju displays flights that have been canceled in a precautionary measure against Typhoon Jangmi on Aug. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)
High waves are seen at a beach in Seogwipo on the southern resort island of Jeju on Aug. 10, 2020, as typhoon Jangmi moved closer to the country. (Yonhap)
This photo, from Aug. 9, 2020, shows fishermen in the southeastern port city of Busan moving ships to dry land to prepare for Typhoon Jangmi, which was expected to hit South Korea this week. (Yonhap)

In Jeju, 36 domestic flights were canceled as a precautionary measure. An operation ban was also placed on 15 ships that connect Jeju to other parts of the country via nine routes, with some 2,000 boats docked for safety.

Damage, however, was limited, with wind speed measuring at 1 to 5 meters per second at noon. A typhoon advisory was lifted as of 1 p.m.

Still, authorities said around 30-80 millimeters of rain is expected to fall on the island until Tuesday morning.

The typhoon, which means "rose" in Korean, came as the country is going through an unusually long monsoon season this year.

Visitors enjoy nature at a cafe in Seogwipo on the country's southern resort island of Jeju on Aug. 10, 2020. Damage from Typhoon Jangmi, which passed near the island earlier in the day, was limited. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the office of North Jeolla Province on Aug. 9, 2020, shows a road in Jangsu, North Jeolla Province, that was damaged due to the recent heavy downpours. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)

This year's monsoon season, which began on June 24 in the central region, has shown no signs of letting up, and it is likely to end later than the Aug. 10 record in 1987.

The monsoon season is also expected to set a fresh record as the longest one after a 49-day record in 2013. The monsoon has continued for 47 days and is likely to exceed 50 days, as seasonal rain is forecast to extend to mid-August.

The seasonal rain, which has pounded the central region with heavy downpours in August, has left 42 people dead or missing and damaged 14,091 facilities. Nearly 7,000 have been displaced from their homes.

Cows stand on the roof of a cattle shed in the county of Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Aug. 9, 2020, as the region suffered from flooding caused by recent heavy downpours. (Yonhap)

In a government response meeting, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged officials to take "exhaustive" measures to brace against the typhoon while abiding by safety rules.

"While this typhoon is a small one, its speed is very quick, raising concerns over damage from strong winds," Chung said, "Please take exhaustive measures against strong winds in Jeju and the southern coastal areas which are under the typhoon's influence."

Chung, meanwhile, reminded the public to refrain from going out unnecessarily and officials to heed to safety during their rescue and at-the-scene duties.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

