Renault Samsung to launch new EV in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday it will launch the Renault ZOE all-electric car next week to boost its lackluster sales.
The company will receive orders for the Renault ZOE from Aug. 18, with a plan to deliver ordered vehicles from September, a company spokesman said.
The pure electric subcompact will be imported from France after being assembled at the French carmaker's Flins plant outside Paris, he said.
The Renault ZOE is priced at 39.95 million won-44.95 million won (US$33,600-$37,800), but it will be available for 27.59 million-32.59 million won with state subsidies, the company said in a statement.
Renault Samsung has one all-electric model in its lineup -- the SM3 Z.E. compact sedan. Its three other models are the SM6 sedan, the XM3 sport utility vehicle and the QM6 SUV.
The company has struggled with weak sales in Korea due to a lack of new models. Its sales fell 25 percent to 76,588 units in the January-July period from 101,718 a year earlier.
Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)