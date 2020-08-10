Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Renault Samsung-ZOE launch

Renault Samsung to launch new EV in S. Korea next week

10:30 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday it will launch the Renault ZOE all-electric car next week to boost its lackluster sales.

The company will receive orders for the Renault ZOE from Aug. 18, with a plan to deliver ordered vehicles from September, a company spokesman said.

The pure electric subcompact will be imported from France after being assembled at the French carmaker's Flins plant outside Paris, he said.

This image provided by Renault Samsung shows the Renault ZOE all-electric model. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Renault ZOE is priced at 39.95 million won-44.95 million won (US$33,600-$37,800), but it will be available for 27.59 million-32.59 million won with state subsidies, the company said in a statement.

Renault Samsung has one all-electric model in its lineup -- the SM3 Z.E. compact sedan. Its three other models are the SM6 sedan, the XM3 sport utility vehicle and the QM6 SUV.

The company has struggled with weak sales in Korea due to a lack of new models. Its sales fell 25 percent to 76,588 units in the January-July period from 101,718 a year earlier.

Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK