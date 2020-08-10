KBO's stumbling leader to run into hottest club

The Dinos will visit the Lotte Giants in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, for a three-game series starting Tuesday. The Giants haven't lost in August, going 5-0 to move past the Samsung Lions for seventh place and to get to within a game of the fifth and final playoff spot. The Giants had their Sunday's game against the Doosan Bears in Seoul rained out and pushed to Monday, though more inclement weather may lead to another cancellation but at least keep the Giants' winning streak intact.

