Aekyung Industrial shifts to loss in Q2
13:27 August 10, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- Aekyung Industrial Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net loss of 4 billion won (US$ 3.4 million), swinging from a profit of 3.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.3 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 6.1 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 22.5 percent to 121.9 billion won.
The operating loss was 74.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
