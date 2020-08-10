Go to Contents
Moon names three new senior secretaries

17:14 August 10, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 10 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed three new key senior Cheong Wa Dae secretaries Monday amid public anger over the government's real estate policies that have been unsuccessful so far.

He named Choi Jae-sung, a former four-term ruling party lawmaker, as senior secretary for political affairs; Kim Jong-ho, secretary general of the Board of Audit and Inspection, for civil affairs and justice; and Kim Je-nam, secretary for climate and environment, for civic and social affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Their predecessors -- Kang Gi-jung, Kim Jo-won and Kim Geo-sung -- tendered their resignations last Friday, saying the move was to take "comprehensive responsibility for the recent situation."

Moon's approval rating has been on a notable decline over the past weeks. Many say that public uproar over relentless home price hikes mainly in Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi Province is among major reasons. Despite a number of stated policy measures, the government has failed to stabilize the housing market.

Moon's Chief of Staff Noh Young-min and Yoon Do-han, senior secretary for public communication, also offered to quit, along with the three officials. But Cheong Wa Dae has not announce their replacements yet.

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok announces the appointments of three new senior presidential secretaries on Aug. 10, 2020. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
