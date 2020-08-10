Yonhap News Summary
N.K. believed to have received more rain in August than in 2007 major flooding: unification ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to have received more rainfall this month than the corresponding period of 2007 when the communist nation was hit by some of the worst flooding, the unification ministry said Monday.
"We expect North Korea to be affected by the flood in the entire region and have problems in controlling the water flow," Yoh Sang-key, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a regular press briefing.
Foreign visitors to S. Korea slump 98 pct on-year in June: tally
SEOUL -- The number of foreigners who traveled to South Korea slumped 97.5 percent on-year in June, data showed Monday, highlighting the drastic impact the new coronavirus is having on the local tourism sector.
The number of foreigners who visited the country came in at 36,943 in June, compared with 1.48 million in the same month last year, according to the data by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).
(3rd LD) New daily virus cases fall below 30 as church-linked infections again loom larger
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus infections fell below 30 on Monday as imported cases slowed, but church-traced infections continued to strain the country's anti-virus fight.
The country identified an additional 28 virus cases, including 17 local infections, raising the total caseload to 14,626, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Moon says gov't to mull agency to oversee housing market in response to soaring home prices
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the government will consider setting up a separate supervisory body, if needed, to make sure that existing policy steps to curb home price hikes work properly.
He also proposed a review of ways to alleviate the tax burden of low- to mid-priced single-house owners as part of "complementary" measures.
(LEAD) 3 new mutated COVID-19 strains detected in S. Korea: KCDC
SEOUL -- South Korea's public health authorities said Monday they have found three new mutated genome sequences of the novel coronavirus among imported cases.
Genetic mutations were detected to "spike protein," the major surface protein of the virus, from the three COVID-19 imported cases -- two from Pakistan and one from Uzbekistan -- according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
(LEAD) USFK eases anti-virus restrictions peninsula-wide amid slowdown in new cases
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) eased anti-coronavirus restrictions for its personnel across the peninsula Monday, allowing service members and their families to dine at restaurants and conduct other off-base activities except for visiting bars and clubs.
The lowering of the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level by one notch to the second-lowest level of "Bravo" from "Charlie" came as South Korea has seen a marked slowdown in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
(Yonhap Interview) Instead of pressure, TREASURE feels grateful, giddy about long-awaited debut
SEOUL -- For a group that debuted less than 72 hours ago, the hopes and anticipation riding on TREASURE, the new boy band under YG Entertainment, as well as the pressure it has come to bear, couldn't be bigger or heavier.
As arguably this year's "monster rookie" in K-pop, the media spotlight on TREASURE, formed of the final survivors of idol audition TV show "YG Jewel Box" on cable network JTBC, has built up considerably, considering the band is YG's first new act after the successful debut of BLACKPINK in 2016.
Finance minister calls for quick relief aid over heavy rains
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister called Monday for quick relief aid to help recovery efforts as heavy rains left a trail of devastation across the country.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki instructed officials to act swiftly in tapping the reserve fund worth 2 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), in addition to the existing budget, to provide assistance to those affected by recent heavy downpours.
(3rd LD) Typhoon Jangmi lands on S. Korea's southern coastal area
SEOUL -- Typhoon Jangmi, the season's first typhoon to land here, arrived at the country's southern coastal area on Monday afternoon, keeping the country on alert over possible damage following the deadly downpours that recently battered its central region.
The typhoon landed on the southern tip of Geoje Island near Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province at 2:50 p.m. after forming at seas some 600 kilometers southwest of Okinawa, Japan, the previous day.
Moon names three new senior secretaries
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in appointed three new key senior Cheong Wa Dae secretaries Monday amid public anger over the government's real estate policies that have been unsuccessful so far.
He named Choi Jae-sung, a former four-term ruling party lawmaker, as senior secretary for political affairs; Kim Jong-ho, secretary general of the Board of Audit and Inspection, for civil affairs and justice; and Kim Je-nam, secretary for climate and environment, for civic and social affairs, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
