Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon names three new senior secretaries (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon names three new senior secretaries (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon names 3 new senior aides, withholds decision on chief of staff (Donga llbo)
-- Moon names three new senior secretaries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says gov't to mull agency to oversee housing market (Segye Times)
-- Moon sees real estate policies 'working' to stabilize rising home prices (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to spend 300 tln won in arms building for next 5 years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon says gov't to consider agency to oversee housing market (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon names 3 new aides, withholds decision on chief of staff (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon says gov't to consider agency to oversee housing market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon says gov't to consider agency to oversee housing market (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Unemployment checks jump 56.6% in July (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon replaces 3 senior aides, withholds decision on chief of staff (Korea Herald)
-- Moon replaces 3 aides amid policy failures (Korea Times)
(END)