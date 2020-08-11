(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 11)

In addition to the loss of life, the rainfall surpassing 100 mm per hour has caused the bursting of riverbanks and flooding of roads and farmlands nationwide. North and South Jeolla provinces, in particular, were hardest hit with the rupturing of the banks of the Seomjin River. The country also been on alert over the approach of Typhoon Jangmi, which means "rose" in Korean. Alerts were issued for the southern areas of Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces Monday evening due to the typhoon, which is expected to bring strong winds and more heavy rain.