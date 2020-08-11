Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #exports-August

Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August

09:01 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 24 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$8.7 billion from Aug. 1-10, down from $11.4 billion during the same period of last year, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.

In the first 10 days of this month, the nation's imports also declined 24 percent to $10.6 billion from $14 billion a year ago, the statement said.

Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK