Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 24 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$8.7 billion from Aug. 1-10, down from $11.4 billion during the same period of last year, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting their borders.
In the first 10 days of this month, the nation's imports also declined 24 percent to $10.6 billion from $14 billion a year ago, the statement said.
