(2nd LD) S. Korean central region under 49 days of rainy season, longest on record

As rains came down in buckets in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province overnight, causing the water level of the Han River to surpass the flood control limit of 4.4 meters, the city has blocked traffic at the Yeouido interchanges of the Olympic Expressway that connects the city and Gimpo and Hanam. The travel ban on the section between Gayang Bridge and Dongjak Bridge on the expressway was lifted Tuesday afternoon after having been blocked for a few hours earlier in the day.