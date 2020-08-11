Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
German FM welcomes S. Korea's participation in G7 summit, rejects Russia
BERLIN -- Germany welcomes South Korea's participation in an upcoming Group of Seven summit, but opposes letting Russia back into the forum, Berlin's top diplomat said Monday.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made the comment after talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in the German capital.
----------------
Samsung Biologics to spend 1.7 tln won for new plant
SEOUL -- Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, said Tuesday that it will build a fourth plant in the country to meet rising orders.
The 1.7 trillion-won (US$1.4 billion) plant, in Songdo, west of Incheon, will have a bioreactor capacity of 256,000 liters, the company said in a regulatory filing.
-----------------
BTS drops teaser photos for upcoming single 'Dynamite'
SEOUL -- K-pop giant BTS on Tuesday unveiled a set of teaser images for the band's upcoming single album "Dynamite," offering the first visual look for the group's promotions.
Big Hit Entertainment dropped individual photos of each of the seven members on the group's official social media accounts early Tuesday, with the singers sporting casual clothes ranging from sleeveless T-shirts and denim jackets to baggy Oxford shirts.
------------------
(LEAD) Exports fall 24 pct in first 10 days of August
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports fell 24 percent on-year in the first 10 days of August amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$8.7 billion from Aug. 1-10, down from $11.4 billion during the same period of last year, the Korea Customs Service said in a statement.
-------------------
Trump says he wants to host G7 summit after election
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he wants to host a Group of Seven summit after the presidential election in November, not in September as previously planned.
South Korea has paid keen attention to the upcoming G7 meeting since Trump said in May that he will invite the country, along with Australia, India and Russia, to join the forum.
-------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. set to launch combined summertime exercise next week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are expected to kick off their annual summertime combined exercise next week in a scaled-back manner due to coronavirus concerns, a source said Tuesday.
The computer-simulated command post exercise (CPX) will likely run from Aug. 16-28, the source said. In the run-up to the exercise, the two countries launched a four-day crisis management staff training (CMST) on Tuesday.
-------------------
(LEAD) Samsung to break ground for 3rd chip fab in Pyeongtaek in Sept.
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. will start the construction of its third chip fabrication facility in South Korea next month at the earliest, industry insiders said Monday, as the company tries to ramp up its production capacity to cope with rising demand for semiconductors.
Land preparation work for the facility in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, has been taking place since June, but the construction of a building is expected to commence in September, according to the city government and Samsung.
--------------------
BTS content to be featured in overseas Korean education course
SEOUL -- Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop group BTS, announced Tuesday that it has partnered with the Korea Foundation (KF) and the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS) in producing a remote Korean-language course featuring the K-pop sensation.
Through the partnership, KF will open a BTS-themed remote learning course titled "Learn! Korean with BTS" at several overseas universities in the United States, France, Egypt and Vietnam starting this fall.
--------------------
S. Korean golfer Kim Sei-young moves back to U.S. for LPGA return
SEOUL -- South Korean LPGA star Kim Sei-young has returned to the United States to rejoin the tour later this month, sources said Tuesday.
Kim is now back in her Dallas home in Texas. Of a handful of South Korean LPGA players who were biding their time in their native country during the coronavirus pandemic, Kim is the first to move back to the U.S.
(END)