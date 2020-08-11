Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Red Cross #new chief

Medical professor elected as new chief of Korea Red Cross

14:47 August 11, 2020

SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A medical professor known for active involvement in inter-Korean exchanges in public health has been elected as South Korea's new Red Cross chief, sources said Tuesday.

Shin Hee-young, a professor at Seoul National University's medical school, will serve as head of the Korea Red Cross for three years, according to the sources.

The decision was made at a Red Cross meeting earlier in the day and has to be endorsed by President Moon Jae-in.

Shin will replace Park Kyung-seo, who led the organization since 2017.

Born in 1955, Shin currently serves as head of the Institute for Health and Unification Studies, a body under Seoul National University dedicated to research on cooperation between the two Koreas in the medical sector.

The Korea Red Cross has spearheaded cross-border exchange in humanitarian areas, including providing assistance to the North and arranging reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.

Medical professor elected as new chief of Korea Red Cross - 1

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK