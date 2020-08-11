Medical professor elected as new chief of Korea Red Cross
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- A medical professor known for active involvement in inter-Korean exchanges in public health has been elected as South Korea's new Red Cross chief, sources said Tuesday.
Shin Hee-young, a professor at Seoul National University's medical school, will serve as head of the Korea Red Cross for three years, according to the sources.
The decision was made at a Red Cross meeting earlier in the day and has to be endorsed by President Moon Jae-in.
Shin will replace Park Kyung-seo, who led the organization since 2017.
Born in 1955, Shin currently serves as head of the Institute for Health and Unification Studies, a body under Seoul National University dedicated to research on cooperation between the two Koreas in the medical sector.
The Korea Red Cross has spearheaded cross-border exchange in humanitarian areas, including providing assistance to the North and arranging reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War.
