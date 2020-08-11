LG Q2 net profit down 74.8 pct. to 131.2 bln won
16:02 August 11, 2020
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 131.2 billion won (US$ 110.7 million), down 74.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 359.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 271.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.49 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
